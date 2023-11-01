Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has turned out to be a big money spinner as against a small investment, the musical biggie has yielded huge returns at the worldwide box office. It took a record-breaking start for a concert film and surpassed almost every release in the genre like a cakewalk. But it seems it might not reach the top spot, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film features Tay’s performances from her Eras Tour, and it’s an absolute treat for fans who have missed the real-time concert. We all saw its demand among swifties as pre-sales numbers were unbelievable, and after it actually arrived at the box office, it left everyone stunned with its opening weekend numbers.

For those who don’t know, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is running in theatres only on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Initially, it was heard that it’ll be screened for four weeks, but now, it is being said that the run might continue for the next few weeks. Still, we might not see the biggie reaching the number Michael Jackson‘s This Is It achieved.

As of now, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is standing at $203.37 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. After the blockbuster opening weekend, the film has slowed down, and in the coming days, we’ll see big releases like The Marvels arriving in theatres. So, the collection will see another dent, especially in North America.

The Eras Tour is arriving in some more markets on 3rd November, which also includes India. So, one can expect the film to add more numbers to its tally. However, it is really hard to predict how much Tay’s musical film will amass.

Released in 2009, Michael Jackson’s This Is It had grossed $261 million at the worldwide box office. So, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is $57.63 million away, and surpassing this figure looks like a bit of a difficult task from hereon.

Take a look at the highest-grossing concert films of all time:

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) – $261 million Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) – $203.37 million (still running in theatres) Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) – $99 million Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008) – $70.6 million One Direction: This Is Us (2013) – $68.5 million Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012) – $32.7 million BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul (2022) – $32.6 million Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009) – $30.4 million Madonna: Truth Or Dare (1991) – $29 million. U2 3D (2008) — $26.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

