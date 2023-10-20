The next prominent release arriving in theatres is The Marvels, and all eyes are set on how it performs at the box office. Led by Brie Larson, the biggie also stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in key roles. Blame it on the ongoing strikes or any other reason; there’s a comparatively low buzz despite it being a part of the MCU. Here’s how it is expected to perform in the domestic market during the opening weekend!

It’s been a rollercoaster ride at the North American ticket windows as after a short rough phase, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought a much-needed boost. Now, the next big thing is from the camp of MCU, but things aren’t looking that great. Scheduled to release on 10th November, the film is currently under the tracking process, and early projection is quite low.

Said to be a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, The Marvels is being said to be severely affected due to ongoing Hollywood strike as actors aren’t able to promote their film and increase awareness and excitement about it. It is also lacking the push that tentpole films usually get from events like San Diego or NYC Comic-Con. All these factors suggest a low start.

As per Deadline’s report, The Marvels is expected to rake in $75-$80 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office. Compared to Captain Marvel’s domestic debut of $153 million, it is around 50% lower. It is reported that among men below 35, the film is enjoying a very low buzz, and if we include the group of women under 35 along with men, it is lagging behind Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther 2, and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in terms of buzz.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is MCU‘s 33rd film and apart from being touted as a sequel to Captain Marvel, it is also said to be a continuation of Ms. Marvel (miniseries).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

