After days of anticipation, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour conquered the box office, marking the second biggest domestic opening in October. After a solid start, the film paused its screening during weekdays and is now all set to arrive directly during the second weekend. Projections suggest a drop of around 60% or more, but it would still dominate over Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 13th October, Eras Tour film took a splendid start at the North American box office and recorded $92.8 million during the opening weekend. While the official number was lower than the projection and estimates, it marked the biggest opening for a concert film. Now, Swifties are geared up to watch their beloved star’s performance in theatres this weekend.

For those who don’t know, Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon is releasing this Friday (previews on Thursday). Interestingly, the film led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone is being projected to stay lower than Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour this weekend. Yes, its opening weekend is expected to be in the range of $20-$25 million, reports Deadline.

Coming to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film is expected to drop 70-60% compared to its opening of $92.8 million. During this Friday to Saturday window, it is projected to make $27-$37 million at the domestic box office. The drop is huge, but still, it is set to register the highest second weekend ever for a concert biggie.

Meanwhile, apart from a rocking start in North America, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also did wonders in the overseas market during the opening weekend. With an international sum of $30.7 million, the concert film stands at $123.5 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office: Officially Crowned As The Highest-Grossing Concert Movie Ever Dethroning Justin Bieber: Never Say Never By Crossing Its Lifetime In The Opening Weekend Itself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News