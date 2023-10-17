Leonardo DiCaprio has dated many beauties in the industry throughout his career. The actor is in the news every now and then owing to his romantic life. While he is also often trolled about the same, he stays unbothered and continues to live his life on his terms. While the actor has had many romantic encounters, he once opened up about his first kiss, and it did not sound very pleasant due to the involvement of a “pound of saliva.” Scroll down to read the scoop.

After beginning his acting career with television in 1988, it took Leo some time to come out as a lead actor. It was his 1996 film Romeo+Juliet that came as his breakthrough and the actor was shot to global fame with his 1997 Titanic, co-starring Kate Winslet.

Leonardo DiCaprio never shies away from talking about this childhood. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has often revealed how his parents played a huge role in his acting career. He has also talked about a few of his dates when he was still a kid. Back in 1995, in an interview with MovieLine, the actor got candid about his “awful” first kiss and revealed that it was not very pleasant as the girl “injected” a lot of saliva in his mouth that he had to spit it all out.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star said it was “the most disgusting thing in my life. The girl injected about a pound of saliva into my mouth, and when I walked away, I had to spit it all out. It was awful.” Well, it does not sound very good and we hope his second kiss was better.

Leonardo DiCaprio is among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The actor’s presence is enough to raise the budget of a movie. While he has been in quite a few relationships in the last few years and was also rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, the actor is now in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti. The two were first seen in public when they hit a club in Ibiza, Spain. Several reports have claimed that the two are currently getting to know each other better.

