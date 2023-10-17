Gigi Hadid and her family have reportedly received death threats after the model spoke up about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lent her support for Palestine. While earlier reports claimed Israel’s government slammed the half-Palestinian model’s posts in support of the Palestinian people, a new report states that she and her family are now receiving death threats.

Over the weekend, Gigi spoke about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, lending her voice and support for the Palestinian people with a graphic to her Instagram Stories. This picture shared by the supermodel read, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic, and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

According to a recent TMZ report, Gigi Hadidi and her family, including siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, as well as her parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid (a Palestinian), have been receiving death threats from multiple mediums ever since lending their support to Palestine in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As per the publication, the Hadids have been receiving ominous messages that have made them fear for their lives via emails, social media, and even on their cell phones, resulting in the Hadids having to change their phone numbers.

According to the report, sources close to Gigi Hadid and her family have revealed that the Hadids’ phone numbers were leaked online over the last week, resulting in random people hitting them up with horrific sentiments – including graphic descriptions of how they want to execute the family. These threats have resulted in the patriarch – real-estate developer Mohamed, considering going to the FBI.

MailOnline contacted Gigi, Bella, Yolanda, and Mohamed’s representatives for comment, but as of the time going online, there was no response from either.

Talking briefly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hamas – the organization, once democratically elected by the Palestinian people to lead Gaza, attacked Israel on October 7. After that, Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip and cut off electricity to the area home to over two million Palestinians. Since that attack ten days ago, more than 4,000 people have been killed on both sides – women and children included.

While Gigi Hadid has commented on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the other Hadid family members have yet to address the matter publically.

