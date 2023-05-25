Former adult movie star Mia Khalifa is known for her outspoken and brutally honest views and for the same, she once made headlines in 2021 when she dubbed Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as a genocide barbie. Mia last year, took to her Twitter account to call out the Hollywood A-lister amid the Israeli-Palestinian violence at the time. Scroll down to read more.

Mia Khalifa was recently in the news when she during a podcast claimed that she is open to being in a relationship with women and was looking for someone who had emotional intelligence. The former p*rn star, whose real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, was earlier married to her high school boyfriend after moving to the US with her family. However, the duo split in 2014 and ultimately got divorced in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Gal Gadot, Mia Khalifa in May 2021 took to Twitter to label Gadot as a “genocide barbie.” In her tweet, Mia, who claimed to be a pro-Palestinian supporter, on social media took a dig at Gadot saying, “we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie.” Mia wrote this caption while reposting the news that Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gadot in lead was returning to HBO Max. A week prior to Mia’s shocking tweet, Gal Gadot on Instagram condemned the conflict saying that Israel and its neighbours each deserved to be a “free and safe nation.”

Take a look:

we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie https://t.co/5fsREpiqkR — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 16, 2021

Israel-born Gal Gadot at the time on social media posted, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends.” In her post, she continued, “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same.”

The actress added, “I pray for the victims and their unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find a solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.” For the unversed, Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) before venturing into acting.

On the work front, Gal Gadot recently made a cameo appearance in the latest edition of The Fast and The Furious franchise called Fast X starring Vin Diesel in the lead.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Daniel Craig’s Marvel Debut Was Set To Happen With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Says “I Saw The Art…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram