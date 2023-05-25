Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet and social media queen Kylie Jenner sparked wild dating rumours in the first week of April 2023 after it was reported that the couple has been spending time together since January 2023. Kylie’s car was also spotted in the front of Timothee’s house which further sent the Internet into a meltdown. While it has been only a few months, there seems to be a new report suggesting that the apparent relationship between the two might be cooling off.

Kylie Jenner earlier dated rapper Travis Scott and also shares two kids with him. It was recently reported that Travis was not thrilled about Kylie moving on. The report further claims that even with disapproval, Travis will continue co-parenting their children with Kylie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest updates, a Reddit post shared by the page Fauxmoi suggested that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet might not be a thing anymore. The article shared on Reddit claimed, “Are Tim and Kylie a thing? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The “are they on or not” fling between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may be cooling off. Hollywood sources say Chalamet may be somewhat overwhelmed because Kylie has two kids and an ex, Travis Scott.” The post further read, “They also said he’s got a lot going on and may not be interested in that sort of a commitment.”

Take a look:

In the same post, an insider claimed, “His career is on fire and he is not ready to be seriously involved with anyone right now.” Timothee is currently gearing up for the shoot his passion project i.e. playing a young Bob Dylan.

The social media post spoke about Kylie Jenner’s mother and manager Kris Jenner stating that the latter is apparently disappointed since Chalamet is definitely a catch.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Been dating for five months and not one photo. I’ve seen more evidence of ghosts and UFOs in that period than I have of these two famous people going out for brunch or tacos or sneaking around each other.”

Another posted, “This relationship only happened in articles and Kris Jenner’s imagination lol”, as another mentioned, “I mean they were f-buddies did anyone really think they were dating? And I’m not saying because I think he is “too good for her” but it always gave hookup energy from both sides.”

The next one shared, “Yeah. This is as bad as the Gigi Leo fling, but they at least were photographed in the same location.” And, one added, “He probably really was hooking up with her, but wasn’t into having a whole media circus around it.” And, another concluded, “They probably did hook up it just wasn’t anything serious.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Full Movie Leaked On Twitter! Keanu Reeves Starrer Is Now Available To Stream & Download In High Resolution On The Micro-blogging Site

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram