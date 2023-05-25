Supermodel and actress Heidi Klum is known for her bold fashion choices and she has never disappointed her loyal fans when it comes to red-carpet looks. The same happened when the 49-year-old model stepped out in a gorgeous yellow flare outfit at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. However, Klum suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she was posing for the photographers. Read on to know the scoop.

Heidi Klum has expanded her fan base over the years with her loud Halloween costumes. The model makes sure she raises eyebrows every year with an unusual Halloween outfit. She, however, came under fire when she got decked up as Kali hurting Hindu sentiments.

Circling back to Heidi Klum’s wardrobe malfunction, the risky cut-out yellow dress of the supermodel appeared to reveal just a little too much. Klum’s daring yellow gown featured a cut-out detail along the chest. However, the model suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction as she seemingly exposed her ni**le in front of the photographers, as reported by the Daily Star. Klum’s outfit for the event also showed off her toned legs in a big thigh split on the side of the dress. The German model highlighted her tiny waist as the outfit crossed over her midriff. Klum, while tossing her gown’s jersey fabric in the air, showed plenty of skin which barely covered her ni**les.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum, according to reports, attended the screening of the French film La Passion De Dodin Bouffant during the Cannes Film Festival. She also shared multiple posts of her stunning looks on her official Instagram account, where she enjoys more than 10 million followers.

Speaking of her look, Heidi Klum, with her bright yellow dress, opted for a pair of clear sandals completing her look with several sparkling rings. Germany’s Next Top Model host went for a minimalistic makeup look which included a nude lip and heavy mascara.

Heidi Klum has so far, not reacted to her wardrobe malfunction, but we will keep you posted.

