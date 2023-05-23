Heidi Klum who tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, in 2019 – will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on June 1 and admitted that she actually feels half her age and has “more energy” than her husband.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge – who has Leni, 19, Lou, 13, Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, with ex-husband Seal said that when it comes to celebrations for the big day, she has left the planning entirely in the hands of her husband because she has spent so many years planning parties for her kids.

While talking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Heidi Klum said, “To be honest, I don’t let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don’t feel 50, internally. I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I am 50.’ But internally, I feel like I’m 25. I’m full of energy.”

Talking about her main main the supermodel revealed, “My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him! So, I feel like, you know, so far so good… the birthday doesn’t change anything for me. My passions are the same passions – I love to travel and be there for my family.”

The America’s Got Talent judge continued, said: “I passed the buck to my husband! Because usually, I’m the one, for the four kids, I always come up with a big party or you know, obviously for my [husband]. So, I’m always like doing the big parties and inviting all the friends and thinking about all the shenanigans around it. But I thought, ‘You know what? I’m, 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out, He’s taking care of it for me. So, I’m excited! I’m just gonna lean back and enjoy that day.”

Klum has been featured on the cover of French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Vogue magazines, as well as Elle, InStyle, Marie Claire, Glamour and Russian Harper’s Bazaar magazines. She became widely known after appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and for her work with Victoria’s Secret as an “Angel”.

