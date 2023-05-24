The online battle between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s fans does not seem to end anytime soon. The two have been grabbing headlines for months now after their alleged online battle. Despite the two addressing the reported feud on Instagram and asking their fans not to fuel rumours, the battle has not ended yet. As Sel recently dropped a carousel of pictures from her recent outing, Hailey’s fans claimed she tried to copy the model.

Selena and Hailey never fail to grab headlines owing to their complex relationship. While Hailey is married to Justin Bieber, he dated Sel on and off for nearly a decade.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were reportedly involved in an online feud after the latter dropped a cryptic TikTok video mocking the Wolves singer. Selena’s fans claimed Hailey supported the fat-shaming comments that the singer was dealing with. With a series of more cryptic posts, Kylie Jenner also got into the chat. When the online feud heated up with Hailey receiving death threats, Selena addressed it in an Instagram story and confirmed that all the claims were false.

However, their fans have not stopped the battle and often comment on their posts. Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a series of photos of her dining in a restaurant in Paris. She gave away some cool poses wearing a blue turtleneck, jeans and a jacket and also posed with her Rare Beauty lipstick. In the caption, Selena wrote, “Paris, friends, food and @rarebeauty , oh what a dream!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

While Sel’s fans showered her with love in the comment section, several users claimed she tried to copy Hailey Bieber. An IG user wrote, “She is trynna be like hailey so bad,” while another wrote, “Why are you stealing Hailey style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL.”

A third user wrote, “YOU WANNA BE HAILEY SO BAD.”

“Hailey is much prettier than you,” wrote another.

