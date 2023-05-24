The Fast and Furious movies are heavily criticised for their extensively long-running family drama with cars flying out of nowhere. While the recently released Fast X was supposed to be the final movie, it has been made official more spin-offs and female lead stories will take place in the franchise. One of the leading ladies of the Fast franchise, Michelle Rodriquez, who plays Letty Ortiz, once commented how there are too many Marvel movies, and recently clip on the internet surfaced with MCU fans blasting the actress.

Michelle’s Letty Ortiz has been one of the founding members of the Fast and Furious franchise. As she is seen in the recently released Fast X movie, a video has been doing rounds on the internet where is seen answering about the Marvel movies. Read on to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the 2022 Comic-Con, the Fast franchise actor Michelle Rodriquez was asked about the possibility of crossing over numerous franchises. She answered Extra TV saying, “How many Marvel movies can you make? Like, come on, guys. At some point, we’ve got to get innovative with this”. As the video resurfaces, Marvel fans do not seem to be not happy for their very own reasons, which is quite debatable.

Watch the video below!

No offense, but Michelle Rodriguez has no business coming at Marvel for making too many movies 😭 pic.twitter.com/2zqGvb9mk1 — Steve 🎥 Supports the WGA (@SteveRogers1943) May 22, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user said, “You have been for TWENTY FIVE YEARS”, adding, “She’s part of a 10 movie series that lost the plot after 1 it’s no comparison”

Another user added about Fast X’s actor saying, “She’s like my moms age I couldn’t be mad at my mom for being sick of marvel movies”

Michelle Rodriguez goofy ass saying there are too many marvel movies & they need to be innovative is asinine af. How many street car movies can you make? Lmaooo gtfo — Jerónimo (@JB_INTL_DrFr) May 21, 2023

Another commented, “typecast a*s couldn’t get a Marvel role”

Let me guess, Michelle Rodriguez, typecast ass couldn't get a Marvel role 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xPzcQQI3J3 — Isaac (@IsPn92) May 21, 2023

With all that, let us know what do you think about Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriquez commenting upon Marvel movies. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Lilly Rose Depp Reacts To Johnny Depp Receiving A 7-Minute Standing Ovation For Jeanne Du Barry At Cannes: “…Finally Get To Share Something With The World That We’re All So Proud Of”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News