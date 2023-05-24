Lilly Rose Depp, who will be seen in the recent new HBO series The Idol, has been in the spotlight for quite some time. While the highly-anticipated drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the show received mixed reviews. At the same festival, Lilly’s father, Johnny Depp, also received a seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere of his new biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry. Reacting to the same, the young actress has words of praise for the Hollywood actor.

The recently held Cannes Film Festival was special for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, marking the screening of his first leading role since his highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Not to forget, his daughter and pop star The Weeknd were also present for their upcoming series. Read on ahead to find out what the young actress had to say about her father receiving a standing ovation for Jeanne du Barry.

According to a report by ET Online, Lilly Rose Depp couldn’t be happier for her father, Johnny Depp, as he received the seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere of his upcoming biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry. While gushing to the same, she said, “I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited. And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

Following her father’s footsteps, even Rose got a standing ovation after screening the first few episodes of her new Sam Levinson-directed HBO drama, The Idol. Adding to the reaction, she said, “It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything and finally get to share something with the world that we’re all so proud of.”

As the series is yet to premiere for the audiences, it’s already received criticism for its nudity, graphic s*x scenes and gritty depiction of the music industry. Let us know what do you think about Lilly Rose Depp’s upcoming The Idol, which is scheduled to release on June 4 on HBO.

