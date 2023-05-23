The Idol: Korean Netizens Disgusted By BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Part In Lily Depp Rose-Starrer Show, One Says “Save Jennie...”

Lily Depp Rose and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, are all set to bring their much-awaited show, The Idol, to the viewers’ home screens. However, the duo are continuously facing backlash for the dark theme of the show featuring the struggles of a budding pop star. Moreover, BLACKPINK’s Jennie will also play a supporting character in the show. As the review of the first two episodes of the show are already out, South Korean netizens are disgusted and concerned about Jennie.

Grammy-winning The Weeknd has turned a creator alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson for The Idol. Starring Lily Depp Rose in the lead role, the show will see the story of an aspiring pop star who goes to an extent to restore her fame.

The makers and cast of the upcoming show recently had a screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The creators screened the first two episodes of the show in the presence of its entire cast. Following the screening, Variety issued a brief review claiming that it would have a dark theme with a bunch of raunchy scenes.

Variety wrote, “Revenge p*rn photos of bodily fluids on Lily-Rose Depp’s face, m*sturbation with ice cubes, nightclub-owning scam artists, and vile Hollywood sycophants populated the first two episodes of Sam Levinson’s The Idol.” Soon after the short review was out, South Korean netizens expressed their disappointment in the upcoming show. For the unversed, many have questioned BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s involvement in The Idol after watching its teaser.

Reacting to the review, a South Korean Twitter user wrote, “Jennie is appearing in this? Why?,” while another called it “save jennie from sam and abel. yikes.”

A third user wrote, “I heard the director and the show’s scenario was completely changed, so the actors were basically scammed.”

“Thanks to this, I don’t think I can listen to The Weeknd’s music anymore… I can’t act like I don’t know anymore. This is so uncomfortable,” wrote a fourth one.

“The Idol will ruin the Blackpink’s image” wrote another.

