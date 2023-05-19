South Korean bands BTS and BLACKPINK never fail to make headlines owing to their massive popularity and huge fan bases. But now, headlines are about the romance between members of the two bands. Dating rumours surrounding BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie do not seem to be going away this time, as the two K-Pop stars were allegedly spotted walking hand in hand in Paris. While BTS’ agency has said that it is difficult to check the matter, the journalist who claimed V and Jennie were in the clip recently issued more clarification.

South Korean pop stars are known to be very interactive with their fans, but not about their dating lives. For years, BTS and BLACKPINK members have remained tight-lipped about their personal matters and avoided responding to rumours. However, V and Jennie’s romance rumours have often come in light and this time with a video.

Earlier this week, V jetted off to France for a CELINE event, while Jennie flew there to attend Cannes Film Festival. In a clip shared by French journalist Amar Taoualit, V and Jennie were reportedly spotted taking a stroll in Paris while holding hands. While many questioned the authenticity of the clip, the journalist claimed they were V and Jennie.

In response to the clip, BTS‘ agency HYBE Entertainment and BLACKPINK‘s YG Entertainment briefly said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” Now, the French journalist has provided more clarity to the case via a statement.

Taking to his Instagram, the journalist mentioned that he saw the two K-Pop stars on May 15 and said, “Since I get a lot of messages, here are the facts about this video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I specify that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night May 15) and that I posted it today so that they are not bothered. I didn’t plan to see them in front of me and I didn’t have my camera.”

The journalist further mentioned that he shot the video on his i-Phone and added, “Yes, I saw them well Jennie and V, I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from the Idols if they together or not.”

Well, we are also waiting for confirmation from the two K-Pop stars.

