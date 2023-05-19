Kim Kardashian is among the most popular American socialites and businesswomen who never fail to grab headlines. Apart from her TV show and work, Kim is also known for setting a fashion standard in the industry but often receives backlash for the same. While Kim never fails to advocate for skincare and sells her own range under the brand SKKN, she was recently spotted napping with makeup on. Scroll down to read how netizens are reacting to it.

Kim enjoys a massive following of over 377 million on Instagram. She often treats her followers with glimpses of her daily life via her IG stories and posts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian recently shared her love for napping with proof. The 42-year-old dropped a series of photos and videos in which she could be seen peacefully napping in her comfy bed. In the caption, the SKIMS founder wrote, “Guys, I’m really tired 🥱😴😂.”

While Kim’s post was extremely relatable, especially to working moms, what drew netizens’ attention was her makeup-filled face on every slide. The KUWTK alum could be seen napping with her makeup on and a perfect hairdo. For the unversed, dermatologists advise not to sleep in makeup as it prevents the skin from its renewal, resulting in the breaking down of healthy collagen. Moreover, it can become cause of premature ageing and make the skin look dull.

Reacting to Kim’s latest post, an Instagram user asked her, “Well! You go to bed in full make up????” Another wrote, “So you do sleep with makeup on and it stays intact 🤣.”

A third user wrote, “I want to see your pillow case pic 😆.”

“My face would break out if I did this,” a fourth user added.

Mocking Kim’s popular family, one wrote, “Only a Kardashian can sleep with makeup on.”

Let us know your views on Kim Kardashian’s habit in the space below.

