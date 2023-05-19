Hollywood icon Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his former actress wife Amber Heard in June 2022. While the 59-year-old actor refused to look at Amber during the entire trial there were a few emotional moments which got the Internet thinking again how things between the two could go wrong. During the court trial, Amber Heard once shared how she fell in love with the actor saying it felt like a dream.

Johnny Depp recently made a red carpet appearance at the reputed Cannes Film Festival for his movie Jeanne du Barry, The film got a 7-minute long standing ovation at the film’s premiere which left the actor teary-eyed.

Speaking of the trial, according to People magazine, Amber Heard in May 2022 during the court proceedings recalled falling “head over heels in love” with ex-husband Johnny Depp while testifying in the actor’s defamation trial against her. At the time, Amber stated, “I felt like this man knew me, saw me, in a way no one else had.” She continued, “When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world It made me feel seen. It made me feel like a million dollars.” The actress also admitted that the duo started “secretly dating” as Depp’s split from his former partner Vanessa Paradis was not yet public at the time.

The Aquaman actress added, “We were in a bubble of secrecy.” A week ago from this statement, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star claimed that he stayed in the marriage despite their arguments and alleged abuse because he “didn’t want to fail.”

Johnny Depp added, “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent. It wasn’t my girl, she had become my opponent.”

