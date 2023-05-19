Johnny Depp after a gap of 12 years appeared on the red carpet of the coveted Cannes Film Festival where he expressed how he feels that Hollywood has been boycotting him after the infamous trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In an interview with a leading broadcaster, the 59-year-old star shed light on the case saying that he should not be judged over his abuse case. Scroll down to read more.

Johnny Depp, for the unversed, received a 7-minute long standing ovation at the premiere of his movie Jeanne du Barry which reportedly got the actor emotional. The actor, on the personal front, also got trolled for his brown and rotten teeth when he got clicked by the photographers at the event.

Shedding light on his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told BBC, “I suggest before people start pointing fingers and making judgement on others that they have no idea about, I would say, everybody, take one day off of work, stay at home, start your investigation of everyone in your family.” The award-winning star added, “Start with your father. Look way back. Dad always been just a wonderful guy, has he? Your uncles, look at your brothers. Look around you first before you start passing judgement on someone that you have no idea what that person has been through, who they are.”

Johnny Depp’s new movie Jeanne du Barry is his first major film role since he lost his part the Fantastic Beasts franchise after a newspaper article claimed he had assaulted Amber Heard. Speaking on the same, the actor on stated, “Comeback is a weird thing because… I didn’t go anywhere.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star further stated, “People may have made sure that I was not looked at favourably – powerful press, powerful media, for whatever reasons.”

The actor also spoke about being a controversial figure, “I was probably more far more controversial many years ago than anything now. But things go in whatever direction they go, more than anything all the weirdness has been cleared up, so it’s done. I’m certainly not gonna allow this thing to define anything that I’ve done before, anything that I’m doing now or what I’m going to do – it doesn’t exist for me.”

Speaking of Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry, it tells the story of a woman played by born into poverty who becomes the French king’s final mistress. Depp is also gearing up for the new instalment of The Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

