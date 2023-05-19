There is so much chatter around Johnny Depp as he walks the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as his Comeback to the big screen after a rigorous legal rollercoaster. The actor is one of the most spoken-about personalities across the globe, not just this week but for the past couple of years. The actor most recently made waves for opening the Cannes Film Festival with his French Film Jeanne du Barry. Making news are now insiders who talk about his return to Hollywood.

It was when Johnny lost the libel lawsuit that he fought against a British tabloid that called him a ‘wife beater’; Hollywood productions and studios were quick enough to cut ties with the actor who was once the superstar of the same industry earning massive paychecks. But looks like the dark clouds are now fading, and the star is bouncing back to work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest reports, after Jeanne du Barry released at Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation for the same, insiders are now claiming that Hollywood is now ready to welcome back Johnny Depp to the main ground as the audiences will greet him with a warm welcome. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

A Screenrant report quotes several Insiders and Script Consultant Nancy Nigrosh, who all say that Hollywood is ready for Johnny Depp’s comeback. “He would have a better chance of working in the U.S. if he looked a little better. He looks bloated and unhealthy in the few photos I’ve seen of him recently — he doesn’t look like a movie star to me. If he gets in great shape and if he’s professional (on time, knows his lines, etc.) on the films he works on now, I think Hollywood will cast him in leads again,” said an insider.

Another talking about Box Office and how Johnny Depp’s return will behave on it said, “JD has U.S. as well as ROW [the rest of the world] box office value among young moviegoers and adults alike when he plays an odd character. It’s when he does something dramatic and real that it usually seems not his strong suit.”

Nigrosh added, [Depp should find] a small but crucial role in something classy (classy = not based on a comic book or low-rent genre) that is perfectly tailored to his grown-up bad-boy persona, he could be seen as someone who can truly carry his own baggage.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is right now promoting his film Jeanne du Barry, which will soon hit the screens for the world to witness. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shakira’s Ex-BF Gerard Pique Was Once Accused Of Asking Brazilian Model Suzy Cortez Her B*tt Size & Sending Some Raunchy Messages When He Was In A Relationship With The Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News