The goodness of Emma Watson and her sweet charisma makes her instantly likable and one that almost always makes headlines for many reasons. The actor, who has spent the majority of her life as a public figure, has been in the headlines for everything about the return of the Harry Potter franchise and the rumours of the old cast returning. While she has right now shunned the same, she is still in the news, and that is because of a personal reason. Reports now say Emma has broken up with Brandon Green.

Emma is a very private person, and not much about her personal life is put up for the world to see. She was in an active relationship with Brandon for 18 long months and the two were first spotted together in August 2022. Reports even had that they had met each other’s families. But seems like the love story has come to an end.

As per the latest update, Emma Watson has broken up with Brandon Green, and the two aren’t together. The relationship has reportedly ended after a year and half of dating. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If the Hollywood Life report is to be believed, Emma Watson has called it quits with Brandon Green. Brandon, for the unversed, is the son of billionaires Philip and Cristina Green. It is being said that the two had met one another’s parents and had even taken trips together. As per the same report, the couple broke up post-Christmas, and it’s been months to the separation now.

While there is no confirmation on the same from Emma Watson or Brandon Green, in April while celebrating her birthday, the Harry Potter star did hint new feelings in her long list. “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” she wrote.

Emma Watson even noted down list of experience she had. She also wrote a small message about love which might be her way of talking about the break up. “I felt really sad and really p****d off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman,” she wrote. “It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

