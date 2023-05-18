Kanye West needs no introduction. Over the years, apart from making his name in the music industry, Kanye is also one of the most controversial artists in the world. Now, the rapper has seemingly moved on with the drama surrounding his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and going out and about with his new alleged wife, Bianca Censori. As the duo recently stepped out for a date, their casual attires have got netizens reacting.

Kanye and Kim knew each other for years before officially getting together in 2008. The two dated for several years and tied the knot in 2014. However, the two parted ways in 2020, and Kim filed for divorce in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanye West and Yeezy’s Head of Architecture, Bianca Censori, reportedly got married in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year. In January, the two also opened up about their romantic involvement and have made several public appearances since then. As per Page Six, the duo was recently spotted having dinner at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. They stepped out in casual outfits, with the Donda rapper wearing a smokey black crewneck sweatshirt, black leggings, an unusual pair of kneepads and slides.

On the other hand, Bianca Censori opted for a sleeveless white crop top through which her poking n*pples were clearly visible. She paired the top with grey leggings that went down to her feet and added grey heels to her look. She held leftovers from the restaurant in one hand, while Kanye’s hand with another. She even tucked her phone into her leggings on the front.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/fYNUt0AkN2 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 14, 2023

As the duo’s pictures have gone viral on social media, fans cannot stop discussing their outfits, especially Kanye’s kneepads and Bianca’s way of keeping her phone.

An Instagram user wrote, “interesting way to carry your iphone around…,” while another penned, “Look at… his.. pants !”

A third user wrote, “More like Bianca Uncensori hehe.”

“I wonder what made him think, ‘this is the fit,'” penned a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Flaunts His Brown, Rotten Teeth At Cannes 2023 Red Carpet, Leaving Netizens In Disgust As One Says “Taking That Jack Sparrow Role A Little Too Serious”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News