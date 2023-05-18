Tom Hardy carries a flamboyant persona and always grabs the attention due to his lively nature. But there’s a different story on the other side as the actor was surrounded by several negative headlines in the past, mostly erupting due to his alleged aggressive behaviour. Addressing the same, Hardy had once opened up about rubbing some people in the wrong way and below is all you need to know!

While Hardy has always been known for putting on a solid show on the screen, his alleged off-the-screen behaviour has been in question several times. Among such incidents is one where he allegedly charged up Charlize Theron during the shoot of Mad Max: Fury Road, after she shouted at him, saying, “Fine the f*cking c*nt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew,” as per an excerpt from a book based on the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Reacting to all such allegations about his behaviour, Tom Hardy had once opened up while talking to The Hollywood Reporter. He said, “There’s this myth, which is quite asinine, that circulates about me — usually by those who haven’t worked with me. There’s only one thing worse than being talked about and that’s not being talked about in this game so I’d rather it be that, I guess.”

Tom Hardy continued, “But there are other people who I work with consistently who know that’s not the case — who just wouldn’t risk having somebody like that in their midst because there’s too much at stake. Obviously, you’re going to rub people the wrong way…and I’ve been a d*ck. But then, who hasn’t?”

On the work front. Tom Hardy will be next seen in a Netflix movie, Havoc.

