Charlize Theron has repeatedly proven how good she is as a performer with her impressive acting performances. Be it gaining 40 pounds or wearing prosthetics, the actress has done everything when it comes to getting in character for a role. As she played a ruthless spy in Atomic Blonde, she showed a commitment that made most mortals quit on the spot.

Not to forget, the actress did have some steamy s*x scenes with her co-star Sofia Boutella. However, Theron did break a sweat while filming the intimate scenes with another woman on the set, she called working on those scenes “really easy”. Read on to find out more about it!

During a conversation with Extra, the Atomic Blonde actress shared it was easy to do the s*x scenes with her female co-star as they both were dancers. “With Sofia, it was easy just because we were both dancers, and you have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit,” said the actress. Not many would know, but Theron studied ballet as a child, but her dance aspirations were curtailed after a knee injury at 18. The Oscar winner began her career as a dancer and has worked with Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Adding about her scenes with Sofia, she said, “Otherwise, they just become silly. There is a technical aspect to it, so with her, it was really easy because she thinks like me because we’re dancers. We shot that scene in, like, 45 minutes and with the guys, they’re not dancers, so it takes a bit more work.”

However, with the extra work and the time, Charlize Theron admitted that she enjoys filming s*x scenes with both men and women. “Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both,” said the actress.

