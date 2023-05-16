Following her presence on the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, American media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian gained notoriety. She frequently made news for her relationships with Tristian Thomson, Lama Odom, and other men.

Khloe is renowned for speaking unfiltered about what’s on her mind. She frequently becomes downright filthy when discussing some of her most risqué personal details that we didn’t know previously. She once dished out naughty secrets about her personal life & spoke about her “DSLs”.

Back in 2016, Khloe Kardashian appeared on Howard Stern’s show and revealed that p*nis size matters to her, but it’s not everything. She said, “I don’t want anyone with an eeny, tiny one. But if you know what you’re doing, you still know what you’re doing. There’s more to it than just f–king that matters to women.”

However, she did admit she walked away from a guy who was too small down there once. “I’ve dated someone, and we made out. And over the pants, I did not really feel much of anything, so I just ended the night,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian also knows she has “DSL” (d*ck sucking lips), and she uses lasers to plump them: She told Stern, “Instead of getting injections, I believe in laser treatments. They will literally plump up your lips.” She’s proud that her upper lip is just as big as her lower lip.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is working to correct the record because she claims she is frequently confused about her sister Kourtney.

On Monday, the youngest Kardashian sister posted a slideshow on her Instagram account detailing how she and her older sister Kourtney are alike and dissimilar.

The Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding and, more recently, the people queuing up outside the Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan, according to Khloe Kardashian, had all been mistaken for her and Kourtney for years.

