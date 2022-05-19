Singer-actor and ruler of hearts, Harry Styles is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and is also receiving all the praises for his recently released single ‘As It Was’ which now is a huge sensation.

However, did you know that the singer who also is paving his path to being an actor in Hollywood had auditioned for the role of legendary singer Elvis Presley’s biopic?

Yes, you heard that right! During a recent conversation during the Howard Stern Show, Harry Styles revealed that he had auditioned for the part in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic but lost the role to Austin Butler. Aww! That’s sad.