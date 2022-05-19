Singer-actor and ruler of hearts, Harry Styles is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and is also receiving all the praises for his recently released single ‘As It Was’ which now is a huge sensation.
However, did you know that the singer who also is paving his path to being an actor in Hollywood had auditioned for the role of legendary singer Elvis Presley’s biopic?
Yes, you heard that right! During a recent conversation during the Howard Stern Show, Harry Styles revealed that he had auditioned for the part in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic but lost the role to Austin Butler. Aww! That’s sad.
During his time on the show, Harry Styles also revealed that he was a huge fan of legendary singer Elvis Presley. He said, “Elvis was probably the first person I knew outside my family when I was a very small child so there was something incredibly sacred about it that felt like I should go for it, but I was very intrigued.” His sister Gemma also revealed how much of an Elvis fan Harry is to the Express. She said, “He used to do quite a good sort of Elvis warble. He would sing in the bathroom because if it was him singing as himself, he just couldn’t have anyone looking at him!”.
Well, Gemma revealed a fun fact about Harry Styles. She disclosed that Styles would eventually use Elvis’ style to practice for the X Factor audition and his style landed him his membership in the most famous (but now disbanded) group One Direction. Surprising right?
We are sure Harry would have nailed Elvis’ role in the biopic. However, we also are quite excited to see how Austin Butler performs as the legendary singer in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. It is to be noted that actors like Miles Teller, Angel Elgort, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson had also auditioned for the role but lost it to Butler.
Austin Butler or Harry Styles, who do you think would have played a better Elvis Presley in the biopic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
