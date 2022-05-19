Even though Marvel actors are beloved by fans for their personality in real life, it is not uncommon for them to be a part of the controversy. Once, it was Chris Evans, aka Captain America, and Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner at the receiving end of the backlash for sl*t shaming the character Black Widow.

Played by Scarlett Johansson, she was the only female Avenger. The actress stood up for herself and was helped by Robert Downy Jr to not be paid a dime less than her other male co-stars. Eventually, she did have equal pay as the rest of the Avengers.

However, Scarlett Johansson once faced casual s*xism after her character was called a “sl*t” by none other than her co-stars and friends, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner. For the unversed, Chris and Scarlet have been longtime BFFs. They have worked together on multiple occasions, even outside the MCU. But there was a storm in their friendship after Evans’ remarks.

Back in 2015, during an interview with Digital Spy to promote Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner were asked about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow being with Bruce Banner instead of Captain America or Hawkeye. “She’s a sl*t,” Jeremy said. “I was going to say something along that line,” Chris added while bursting into a laugh.

Renner continued, “She’s a complete wh*re.” Both the actors faced massive backlash over these comments, which led to them issuing an apology. Chris and Jeremy said that they were “very juvenile and offensive” and regretted their words.

Jeremy Renner even said that it was a “tasteless” joke and was not meant to be taken seriously. All’s been well since then. Renner, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson worked together for more MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

