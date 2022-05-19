Eiza Gonzalez is excited about her alleged relationship with Jason Momoa. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Momoa has moved on from Lisa Bonet and is dating Eiza. It was also said that it wasn’t anything serious as Momoa is busy with Fast X. Recently, the actor hit the headlines after his co-star Vin Diesel shared a video of him.

In the video, Jason could be seen lying on top of a car, shirtless. Both the stars goofed around while Diesel took the video. He posted it on his Instagram and became instantly viral. Just in a few hours, the post managed to garner over 1 million likes.

Coming back to Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez, a new report regarding this alleged relationship has come in. As per HollywoodLife, sources close to the couple have said that they are on the same page. “Eiza recently moved to the East Coast, plus she’s been traveling a ton for work so she hasn’t had a lot of free time to spend with Jason,” they said.

“But she’s excited about where it could go,” the source added. They also said Eiza Gonzalez, much like Jason Momoa, is “very focused on her career right now, she’s extremely driven and has been working for years to get to this point.” “So it’s going to take a lot for a guy to really sweep her off her feet right now, but this new romance with Jason has definitely been putting a spring in her step,” they explained.

Meanwhile, Momoa found himself a part of a controversy after taking photos and videos in the Sistine Chapel, which is forbidden. He posed in the Chapel and posted it on his Instagram. This received backlash from fans. He immediately apologised for this but hasn’t taken down the pics.

Even though Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez are said to be on the same page, neither of them has confirmed their romance.

