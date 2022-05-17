Jason Momoa is in the headlines for various reasons. Be it Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, him entering the Fast & Furious family, or his dating life that is the prime focus of discussion. The man was recently in Italy shooting for the beginning of the conclusion of Fast saga and it was all exciting for the fans. But turned out one picture he posted on the gram has led to people calling him out and now Momoa has even issued an apology.

Advertisement

Jason was in Italy shooting for Fast X which also stars the franchise veteran Vin Diesel. The movie will have the Aquaman fame as the bad guy and fans are pumped to see him turn evil. While all of that, when Momoa got a break from the shooting for the movie he decided to be a tourist and roam around the Vatican. The actor visited the famous Sistine Chapel.

Advertisement

And this is where it all began. Jason Momoa took to Instagram and post a photo from the chapel that houses Michelangelo’s prized artwork. Some Netizens were quick to school Momoa that no one is allowed to photograph anything from the Chapel as it hurts the sentiments of the people who worship that place.

Jason Momoa has now taken to the photo-sharing app and issued an apology. In the clip, the Aquaman star said that “if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention.” He then explained how he gave monetary donations to the chapel and arranged for a visit for him and his Fast X crew members as we. He then revealed how when some members asked for photos with him, he obliged.

“I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this splendor, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” Jason Momoa continued. “I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention.”

He added, “I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you — sorry if I offended you. My apologies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Mean Girls Fame Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Had S*x With A P*rn Star While Her Father Was Asleep In The Same House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube