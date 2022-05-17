Nothing that is happening around the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can be called subtle. The two are at loggerheads in the Virginia court and are already six weeks into the battle that they have initiated. While some wild allegations have been made by the two against each other referring to their personal life, their professional career is also discussed in the court. Heard has now decided to reveal her alleged struggle is keeping the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom role with herself.

If you are unaware, Amber plays Mera in DC’s biggest solo hit franchise Aquaman that features Jason Momoa in the titular character. While the ongoing feud with Johnny brought a tsunami of hate on the internet for Heard, the haters demanded her to be fired from the Warner Bros franchise. But it looked like the studio wasn’t bothered.

But from what Amber Heard has revealed now, it looks like the studio did contemplate their decision of having her on board and it was the actor who fought and continued to play Mera. Amber in her testimony has revealed how her role was abruptly cut down after the controversy and she was given a new script. Read on to know more.

As per Comicbook, Amber Heard in her testimony has revealed some shocking things from her journey with Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. She said, “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.” The court then asked her if she did shoot for the film Mera, she responded, “A very pared down version of that role, yes.”

The attorney then Inquired about the changes and asked her what changes in the scripts of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom after the controversy also involving Johnny Depp. Heard revealed that the studio chose to “remove a bunch” of scenes that were touted to have her in them.

“I was given a script,” she added. “Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Meanwhile it was also recently observe how the studio and team Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom have been trying to maintain distance from Amber Heard. While we saw James Wan not including Amber in the wrap picture, even Jason Momoa chose to not tag her in any of the promotional material.

