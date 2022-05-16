It is common for Hollywood stars to get involved in scandals and some of them get blown out of proportion so much that it stays as a debate topic on social media even after years. Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan has been in the news several times in the past few years and most of it was negative and related to her drug addiction and rehab time. A few years back, a popular p*rn star by the stage name Voodoo, had indicated that he had s*x with the actor while her father was sleeping in the same house.

For the unversed, Lindsay, popularly known as LiLo, rose to fame through the classic romantic comedy, Mean Girls. The movie was directed by Mark Waters and featured popular actors like Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Tina Fey in key roles, amongst others. Some of the dialogues and scenes from this film are so iconic that they are still used in songs, reels, and movies, making them a popular millennial-based pop cultural reference.

In the year 2012, Lindsay Lohan was still surrounded by controversy when a p*rn star by the name of Alex Torres aka Voodoo, opened up about his encounter with LiLo on the Jim Richards Show. According to a report by Radar Online, when asked to give a message to her father, Michael Lohan, he said, “Ask him [Michael Lohan] if he knows about that night I had with his daughter while he was sleeping upstairs.”

Explaining how it is not just Lindsay Lohan and is a common phenomenon, he said, “Many of these Hollywood celebrities pay me a high price dollar to come and satisfy them. I’m not joking!”. This also indicated that Lohan paid for his services.

Just to be clear, the host went on to ask him, “So you’ve been with Lindsay Lohan?” and surprisingly as a frank response, Alex says, “I’m saying that”.

