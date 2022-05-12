Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau never shies away from speaking his mind and hearing out. Right from voicing his opining against Ekta Kapoor to getting involved in connection with students’ protest, Vikas Fhatak often grabs headlines. This evening, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak addressed the media while taking a jibe at Bollywood.

The reality show star was recently in news for instigating board students to gathered near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai.

During his latest interaction with the media, Hindustani Bhau was seen losing his calm on Bollywood celebs for apparently not helping poor people. At the conference, when Vikas Fhatak was asked about his ‘NGO’ he said, “Meri sanstha hai 20 saalon se. Meri ambulance chalti hai 24 hrs free. Main jo kamata hoon use 70% logo ki maddad karne mein lagta hoon. Unke operation se leke kitne baccho ki fees bharta hoon sab kuch karta hoon. Batana nahi chhaiye. Main mera farz nibhata hoon, batana aacha nahi hota. Har kisi ne karna chhaiye. (I have NGO running for 20 years. I have an ambulance that works 24/7. 70% of whatever I earn, I use it to help poor people. Right from taking care of their operations to their kids’ education, I’ve been helping them. I don’t want to brag about it, it’s my responsibility and I feel everyone should do it.)”

Further taking a dig at Bollywood celebs, Hindustani Bhau said, “Jo abhi bangle mein baithe hain, woh utro, madat karo, yeh inko logon ne 25-50 ka ticket nikal ke ke itna bada banaya hai. Toh aaj aapka farz banta hai niche uthro unki madadt karo. (Those who are sitting in bungalows should come down and help people. These are the people who have bought tickets to make you such a huge personality. So, this is your responsibility to help these people now.)”

Earlier, after getting arrested for instigating the students, Vikas Fhatak had apologized on social media.

Coming back, we wonder, if he was hinting at somebody in particular in the B-Town or it was just a generic statement.

