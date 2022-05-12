Pooja Jain, otherwise known as Dhinchak Pooja, is popular for her quirky lyrics and hilarious songs which are largely considered as cringe pop. She had previously shared songs like Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Swag Wali Topi, Dilon Ka Shooter and many more.

In no time, her songs went viral and she became a social media sensation. Her song was Selfie Maine Leli Aaj which was released in 2017 and became an internet sensation. Now she is back with a new song and once again it is making headlines.

Dhinchak Pooja’s new song Ek or Selfie Lene do, which is a sequel to her 2017 song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, is out on her YouTube channel. The 28-year-old singer can be seen rapping and taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, Taj Mahal and many other monuments.

Pooja can be heard singing, “Raat ke baj gaye ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do…baaki sab ko sone do, mujhko selfie lene do.” She then also says, “Eiffel Tower ke samne, Taj Mahal ke pass; Burj Khalifa ke neeche, Statue of Liberty ke saath.” Watch the video below:

Ahead of releasing the song on YouTube, Dhinchak Pooja had announced her new song on social media as well. Now after her song was released, netizens could not control themselves and began sharing memes on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Galti se Dhinchak Pooja ka naya gaana thoda sa sunn liye, ab naye kaan kaha milenge? — Cheldon Shooper (@pastadaddyyy) May 12, 2022

puraane kaan ko harpic se dho lo — harsu 🫠 (@cofibintealif) May 12, 2022

Hey bhagwan uthaale!!! Mujhe nahi baba…. Aagey ka samajh jao… Baksh do mujhe 😭 pic.twitter.com/0pBo7Bn5BF — Sadashiv Pal (@iamSadashiv03) May 11, 2022

Some eagle-eyed users took note of the fact that comments had been turned off on the video.

Why comments are off ??maam why only Indian's suffer why?? pic.twitter.com/e1rzJvpUQk — 🐕 (@phirqi07) May 8, 2022

Dhinchak Pooja’s video once again created a massive buzz online and ever since the track was released, it has garnered over 43 K views. Before this, Pooja‘s last few songs were I Am a Biker in which she was seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and Mujhe Nahi Jana School.

