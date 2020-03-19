Dhinchak Pooja Is Back & It’s A Song About ‘Coronavirus’; ‘Zeher Ko Zeher Katega’ Comment, Taarak Mehta Meme & Other Reactions Will Make You ROFL

There’s hardly any netizen in India, who isn’t aware of Dhinchak Pooja’s name. Known for her cringe rap songs like Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter, even made it to the Bigg Boss house due to her popularity. After staying away for a while from the web world, the internet sensation is back in the news with her latest song based on ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Though it’s regarding awareness, it has surely triggered some meme makers.

Check out the song below:

New song out on Coronavirus check out 👇🏻. https://t.co/VoM55PLclR — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) March 19, 2020

Now, check out some hilarious reactions below:

Corona virus after watching😭 pic.twitter.com/FVPyeDOUod — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus vaccine is ready to go….. pic.twitter.com/ElTj2hwfXa — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) March 19, 2020

Ab Zahar ko zahar hi kaatega. — Ankur Singh (@Ankur26Singh) March 19, 2020

