Bigg Boss 13 To Make Its Comeback On Colors’ Post Paras Chhabra-Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Goes Off-Air? Here’s How!

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most popular season in the history of television. Contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra were always making headlines for something or the other. From friendships to relationships to hatred, this season had it all and fans are still keeping a tab on the updates on their favourites BB 13 contestants through social media.

Well, there’s good news for all the BIGG BOSS fans here as season 13 is coming back to your televisions soon. Yes, you read it right. As soon as BB 13 went off-air, Colors TV started a swayamvar show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Reports have it that the show is already planning to go off air amid coronavirus pandemic and shooting for all the others shows have been stalled too. So, the channel has decided to bring back the most controversial season to television soon.

Bigg Boss 13 will be coming in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge slot amid coronavirus panic. Well, aren’t you happy? You can actually sit back home and watch all your favourite catfights once again!

For the unversed, the shooting of all Bollywood movies, TV shows, and web-series has been canceled until March 31 due to the current situation in the country.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!