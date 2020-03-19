After Master, Thalapathy Vijay To Join Forces With AR Murugadoss For Thuppakki 2?

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines following his much-anticipated, Master. The action thriller so far for its songs and posters have been highly appreciated by cine-goers. The latest we got to hear is there are possibilities that Thalapathy Vijay’s next may be helmed by his good friend and filmmaker, AR Murugadoss.

As per a report from indiaglitz.com, there are possibilities of Thalapathy Vijay and A R Murugadoss teaming up for #Thalapathy65 which most probably could be Thuppakki 2, a sequel to 2012 released blockbuster actioner, Thuppakki, and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures banner.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from A R Murugadoss and Sun Pictures banner.

Thuppaki, when released, was one of the highest grossers in Kollywood in the year 2012. The actioner had Thalapathy Vijay as a brave Intelligence officer in the Indian army.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer had Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming actioner Master, the film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das along with others in pivotal roles.

The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is scheduled to release on 9th April.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!