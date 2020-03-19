Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nahi OUT & To Begin With, #AsiManshi Is What We Want Our Love-Life To Look Like!

Ever since Asim Riaz expressed his feelings for Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13 house, their fans have been rooting for the duo. When Himanshi entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, she was already in a relationship with someone but that didn’t holdback Asim from expressing his love for her.

Soon after their fans started the hashtag AsiManshi. Later when, Himanshi entered the house as Asim’s connection, she revealed that she loves him too and that she has broken up with her fiance. Since then the two have been inseparable and have come in Neha Kakkar’s ‘Kalla Sohna Nahi’ song together.

Their fans were desperately waiting for the song and it’s finally out. Asim and Himanshi will be seen as a couple in the song and their cute expressions are the highlight of the song. Check out the song here:

Sung by Neha Kakkar, the music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa. With music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu, it is pretty certain that this song will soon become a rage on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Asim was seen in a Holi song with Jacqueline Fernandez titled ‘Mere Angne Mein 2.0’.

