Rashami Desai Opens Up On Facing Depression For 4 Years: “Really Wanted To Leave The Life”

Rashami Desai was one of the finest players of Bigg Boss 13 and her popularity made her the top five finalists of the show. She came out as of the bravest contenders on the show and made headlines for her continuous love-hate relationship with fellow housemate, Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami also opened about her struggle with depression on the show and revealed a lot of things about her personal life. She was in depression for a brief period with almost four years and had gone through her divorce and her relationship with her mother wasn’t also that great.

Speaking about her depression phase with Pinkvilla, Rashami said, “I was into deep depression almost for four years and I really wanted to leave the life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and the life will give you surprises in many way and when you are not ready to lead the reality, you somehow find it difficult. Professionally I was doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, depression is the only thing which helped me come out of depression.”

She further added, “It gave me more power and more life. Personally whatever I was going through I never let that affect my work. But my life has been a open book.”

On the work front, Rashami is currently a part of Naagin 4 and her fans are excited to see her back on television once again!

