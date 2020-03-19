Coronavirus Pandemic: Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Her Concern For Daily Wage Workers & Technicians

Coronavirus Pandemic: What started in Wuhan, China has now become a pandemic. The coronavirus has caused social distancing, self quarantining with offices being shut, film and tv shoots being suspended. In such turbulent times, while several actors have come out to create awareness around the coronavirus, the latest to join the list is Dabangg actress, Sonakshi Sinha.

The actress who says she is spending time rekindling her old hobbies, as she too is practicing self-quarantine wants people to introspect and accomplish things that they otherwise did not have the time to owing to their jam-packed schedule. However, Sonakshi says it is the daily wage actors and technicians who she is most worried for.

Speaking to TOI, Sonakshi has said, “Shooting has been cancelled, and my heart really goes out to our technical staff, daily wage actors and technicians. I am praying for things to go back to normal so that the losses are minimised.”

She further went on to say, “Well, I have been exercising at home, spending more time with my parents, dog and rekindling old hobbies. It’s extremely important that we educate everyone around us about the importance of taking proper precautions and be a little more serious about this virus. The ‘I won’t get affected’ mindset needs to be changed. It’s not the time to think about oneself but for the greater good. One infected person can infect many others and that’s how the cases rise exponentially. Look at how things have changed rapidly for Italy. So stay inside, stay safe and watch out for the needs of all, especially the elderly and those who may not have the resources for the precautions. Stay safe guys!”

The actress was last seen in the Prabhudheva directed Dabangg 3. The film saw superstar Salman Khan return as Chulbul Pandey and the film also marked the Bollywood debut of yet another star kid Saiee Manjrekar.

