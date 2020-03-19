Coronavirus Pandemic: Varun Tej Sweats It Out At Home With Intense Boxing Practice For His Next #VT10

Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Tollywood has come to halt, which has led Telugu stars to stay indoors. But some celebs are making most of their given time indulging in interesting creative stuff, there are many who are busy with preparations for their roles in films, and one among them happens to be Telugu heartthrob Varun Tej.

The young actor took to his Instagram to let know the world with what he is busy with these days at home. The actor along with a picture on Instagram wrote, “My kinda work from home!#Stayhome #Stayhealthy”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Varun Tej all busy with intese training in boxing with his trainer, as a part of preparations for his next which has been tenatively titled, #VT10.

It was only last week the actor wrapped up the Vishakapatnam aka Vizag schedule of the actioner.

#VT10 is a boxing drama, and it is for the first time in his filmy career where Varun is doing a sports-based film.

The Varun starrer will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati, and will be produced by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

The music for the sports drama will be composed by Thaman S.

#VT10 will hit the big screen later this year.

