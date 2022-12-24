Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s break up broke the netizens more than the couple invested in it! [Just kidding] Earlier this month, the actress announced her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on the occasion of her birthday. Divya and Varun broke up in March this year after dating for four; hence their fans were a little disappointed when she posted about her engagement. Some fans were glad that she found happiness, but some criticised her for moving on so quickly. But has Varun moved on yet?

The engagement was announced earlier this month, and as soon as the news was broke, fans wanted to know about Varun’s reaction finally, the actor came out with it and congratulated the newly engaged couple and wished them well.

Recently, Varun Sood took to his Twitter account to interact with his fans where he wrote, “Chalo shuru karte hai. #AskVarun”. Going by the current situation, it is obvious that his fans took advantage of it to ask the same question that they have been dying to know. No points for guessing! We all want to know if he has finally moved on from Divya Agarwal yet or not like she has!. A Twitter user asked Varun, “Whom are u dating right now or if anyone is your crush right now tv actress?

To which varun replied with a meme, “I’m dating myself”.

Check it out here:

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood met on the reality show MTV Ace of Space, and after that, they became really good friends. He soon expressed his feelings for her during one of the episodes of that show. The couple parted ways in March this year, disappointing their fans. As revealed by Divya in one of her interviews that she does not see a future with Varun.

On the professional front, Varun Sood was last seen in Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo.

