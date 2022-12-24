Popular actor Arjun Bijlani, who is seen as a co-host on the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4 along with Sunny Leone, advised contestant Shivam Sharma to not speak anything wrong about anyone’s parents. He also came forward to console Kashish Thakur on the show.

Shivam entered the show as a wild card contestant and during a task, he and Kashish got into a war of words where Shivam crossed all the lines and used cuss words for his father. This left Kashish in tears and Arjun supported him saying he can understand his feelings and requesting everyone to be careful while talking about anyone’s parents.

Consoling him, Arjun Bijlani said: “Even I don’t have a father and I know what you must be feeling right now, as I have gone through the same thing. I apologise on everyone’s behalf. I am sorry.”

Arjun Bijlani addressed all the contestants, especially Shivam Sharma, and said: “It is extremely wrong to speak about anyone’s parents. Please don’t justify what you have said. Kashish is crying and he’s extremely hurt. Avoid speaking about anyone’s parents, it’s a request.”

Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

