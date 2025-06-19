More than 40 seasons in, The Challenge continues to be a much-loved and highly competitive reality series. The MTV show first premiered in April 1998 and has enjoyed decades of success and viewership since. Over the years, the casting has changed, but the fans have loved the new dynamics.

Season 41 of The Challenge is titled Vets and New Threats. It premieres on July 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Fans are excited to witness iconic faces and fresh names mixing it up to provide top-notch challenges and entertainment. Here’s who’s part of the season 41 cast!

The Challenge Season 41 Cast: Meet The Veterans & The New Threats

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats will feature half veterans and half new players. As per the official description, “To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed.” Find out which contestants are here.

Veterans

Michaela Bradshaw has participated in 2 seasons

Theo Campbell has participated in 4 seasons

Derek Chavez has participated in 6 seasons

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has participated in 24 seasons and won 7

Aneesa Ferreira has participated in 19 seasons

Leroy Garrett has participated in 15 seasons

Nany González has participated in 13 seasons

Olivia Kaiser has participated in 3 seasons

Derrick Kosinski has participated in 14 seasons and won 3

Aviv Melmed has participated in 2 seasons and won 1

Ashley Mitchell has participated in 10 seasons and won 2

Nia Moore has participated in 5 seasons

Rogan O’Connor has participated in 3 seasons and won 1

Cara Maria Sorbello has participated in 16 seasons and won 2

CT Tamburello has participated in 20 seasons and won 5

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran has participated in 4 seasons and won 1

New Threats

Jake Cornish is from Love Island: All Stars

Ben Davis is a Boxer

Leonardo Dionicio is from Love Island USA

Izzy Fairthorne is from Too Hot Too Handle

Will Gagnon is from Are You The One

Justin Hinsley is from Cheer

Cedric Hodges is from Big Brother 26

Yeremi Hykel is from The Amazing Race 35

Blue Kim is from Big Brother 25

America Lopez is from Big Brother 25

Adrienne Naylor is from Married at First Sight UK

Sydney Segal is from Survivor 41

Leka Sodade is from Canada’s Ultimate Challenge

Dee Valladares is from Survivor 45

Gabe Wai is a former WWE Wrestler

Tay Wilcoxson is from Big Brother Australia 15

