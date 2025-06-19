The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna giving Hayes an unexpected gift, an origami bird. On the other hand, Nick tried to push Ridge’s buttons after returning to the city. Is this the reignition of their rivalry after years? Will Brooke use this opportunity to gain an advantage over Ridge?

The drama is about to ignite once again as the love triangle that just never stops to exit will see the entry of another face, thanks to Nick. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 19, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Steffy attempting to get Daphne back to Los Angeles, despite Hope’s objections. Daphne may have left the city after being rejected by Carter for Hope, but her presence is being missed. Be it Forrester Creations without her ideas, or Steffy hoping to get her back.

She wants to return to Los Angeles and her role in the fashion house. But this does not go down well with Hope. She is strictly against this idea and objects to it. After all, Carter and Daphne kissed when he was in a relationship with Hope. And now that she is gone, things have changed.

Hope and Carter are engaged, and Daphne’s re-entry might mean trouble for their romance again. But Steffy is set on her plan and will do what it takes to make it happen. Will this ruin the truce Steffy and Hope created due to Liam’s terminal illness? Will this be the start of their rivalry again?

On the other hand, Brooke confesses Nick’s surprise visit and the kiss to Katie, who quickly forms her own opinions. Brooke was trying on lingerie in the office when Nick made his entry, and the two felt the spark they once had years ago. It didn’t take long for them to get handsy with each other.

Nick praised Brooke, and the proximity led to a kiss that neither backed out of. It’s clear Nick is more than open to having another chance with Brooke. But she is still bent over Ridge, claiming that he is her destiny. When she shares this incident with Katie, how will she react to the igniting romance?

Will she ask Brooke to go ahead with Nick and give him another chance, or will she ask him to use Nick to get Ridge for herself? What does this mean for Nick, Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor? Stay tuned for more details.

