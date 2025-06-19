The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Bo and Hope making plans for the future. And on the other hand, pivotal moments in the lives of young Tom and Alice Horton were revealed. The family history is rich in town and thanks to the miracle that saved Bo, it’s time for an adventure for the duo.

There’s lots of drama and courtroom intrigue on the way with the culprit of EJ’s shooting finally being revealed in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 19, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Xander making his intentions clear to Sarah. Is this related to their daughter Victoria? Or something else? They were happy a few days ago, planning a vacation together, but things have changed. Sarah was put off by Xander’s violence against Philip.

On the other hand, Xander finds out that she knows about the forged letter and keeps it a secret from him. These incidents have fractured their marriage, and things have gotten messy. On the other hand, Philip sticks to his story. He woke from his coma after being hospitalized post-Xander’s beating.

Kate is grateful for his recovery, but she wants him to desperately reveal that Xander was behind this so justice can be served for her son. But it’s time for a shocker because Philip claims he remembers everything that happened, and it wasn’t Philip who beat him to a pulp. Why is he lying?

Is he trying to protect Xander? Is this his way of getting into the graces of his half-brother? Or does he actually not remember what happened and is concocting up scenarios in his mind? Regardless, he is still sticking to his story. Elsewhere, EJ is straightforward with Johnny. What is this about?

Is he trying to open up to his son regarding the past incident with Sami or is this about the night of the shooting? Or is this about EJ telling Johnny that he remembers seeing him with a gun not long before he was shot? How will Johnny react? Is this going to ruin their already fractured equation?

Next, Belle comforts Marlena. John’s funeral may be over, but for the latter, this is an acceptance that will take a lifetime to get over. The love of her life and her husband are gone. Will Belle be able to comfort her mother through this pain, loss, and turmoil? Lastly, Chanel leans on Paulina.

