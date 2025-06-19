The White Lotus continues to remain one of the most popular dark comedy shows. The third season of the anthology series premiered a few months ago, and the actors were everywhere. From online discussions and scenes being debated about, the show was a hot topic and a viral sensation online.

Jason Isaacs, known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, played Timothy Ratliff in the third season of The White Lotus and received acclaim for his performances with the rest of the cast. He recently addressed and spoke about the low salary paid to actors.

The White Lotus: Jason Isaacs Addresses Meagre Cast Salary

During a conversation with Vulture, the actor was asked his thoughts on the cast salary of The White Lotus, which is $40,000 an episode. He was quite surprised it was public knowledge. “That’s absolutely true,” Jason accepted and then further mused, “Generally, actors don’t talk about pay in public.”

The actor explained, “Because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do, putting on makeup and funny voices, and just upsets the public.” Jason agreed, “Compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that’s a very low price.” But it didn’t really change anything for him.

He joked, “We would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part,” referring to the brilliant opportunity to be a part of the show. On being asked if he had any problem earning the same as less-experienced actors like Patrick Schwarzenegger, he replied that he never works for money.

“I’ve done all right. People will think I have huge stockpiles of money, but sadly, what I’ve done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and spend everything I’ve earned over the years,” Jason then explained. He also spoke about the exposure that The White Lotus brings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sunday Times Style (@theststyle)

“I don’t think there’s a single cast member of The White Lotus that hasn’t got endorsement deals,” the 62-year-old felt and pointed out how many of his co-stars are involved in a lot of different things like fashion, sneakers, and advertisements. “God bless them, good luck to them,” he added.

“It’s not why I’m in the business. But I don’t miss it because I never had it. Nobody’s come knocking at my door,” Jason said, revealing he hasn’t been approached by companies. He said, “When they look at brand association and they look at the characters I’ve played,” pointing out his filmography.

He felt that maybe the brands “don’t want the subliminal associations with people who burn churches or take their wives’ drugs,” referring to the roles he has played over the years. He concluded he is available, regardless.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s White Lotus Salary Revealed—Why It’s Stirring Up So Much Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News