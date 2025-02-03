The White Lotus is back with its third season and a whole new cast, much to the joy of fans. The award-winning dark comedy-drama has been a fan favorite since its first season and has been critically praised for its themes and storylines. The series also includes a lot of intimacy between all of the characters as the story explores people’s wants, needs, and desires.

The show’s third season was filmed in Thailand, and it was extremely hot for the cast members to function—so much so that the intimate scenes became difficult due to the sweat and heat. Jason Issacs, who is known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, is part of the third season, and here’s what the actor revealed about the smelly scenes.

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Suffered From Blistering Heat & Sweating

During a conversation with Time Magazine, the cast of The White Lotus shared their experience working on the show. Their difficulty adapting to the weather and climate was a focal point of the conversation. They shared how the outdoor scenes meant being under the sun, falling sick, and using ice coolers and sachets of isotonic powder to deal with blistering heat.

But even indoor scenes weren’t easy as the air conditioning couldn’t be used to avoid their sounds disrupting The White Lotus shoot. Things got quite challenging with so many people from the cast and crew sitting in a room under lights. Additionally, the production used to be “blasted by hair dryers to remove sweat patches from their clothes, ” increasing their body heat even more.

Jason Isaacs Reveals Intimate Scenes In The White Lotus Season 3 Were Stinky

Jason told the portal, “We’re doing intimate scenes, and you stink. By the end of each day, we’re just caked in sweat and makeup. You can peel your clothes off with a trowel.” He further detailed the situation, “It melts your fillings,” referring to how the heat and sweat affected the whole experience.

The Harry Potter star added, “It would be churlish to complain, there are terrible things going on in the world, but we’ve all had enough.” He talked about Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus series, and his thoughts on working with him. Jason stated, “He wants actors to be able to show themselves,” and proceeded to muse about the writer and director.

The 61-year-old actor pointed out, “It’s an odd paradox that he both wrote it all so precisely and is also prepared to throw it all away and give it over to the actors and just stir the pot,” referring to each season of the show having an almost new cast and group of characters to take the story forward.

Jason Isaacs shared, “Mike shrieks with laughter so much that he ruins the take, but you’re thrilled that you get to do it again.” He added that The White Lotus creator sits behind the monitor “like some kind of satanic imp” as he throws out some outrageous lines, “things that you’re almost blushing to say.” He concluded, “He pushes things. And you trust that in the edit, he’ll find the right tone.”

