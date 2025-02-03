The upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions ever since it was first announced. Some fans have been skeptical about how it would look, considering the film franchise has been so beloved. In contrast, others are excited about the series’ ability to include more content from the books without a time restriction, like the movies.

Ben Barnes has been the most popular fanatic for a young Sirius Black since the films first came out, and now he is close to the age where he can play the older version in the television series. Here’s how the Narnia actor addressed the rumors about being cast as the character in the series.

Ben Barnes On Being Fancasted As Sirius Black By Harry Potter Fandom

During a conversation with US Weekly, Ben spoke about the response he received from being a widespread fan of Sirius Black. He responded, “You wouldn’t believe the amount of Harry Potter books I’ve signed or Gryffindor scarves I’ve been given as gifts.” He continued, “The amount of fan fiction I’ve been drafted into very enthusiastically is incredible.”

Ben quipped, “It’s been going on for 20 years that people have been very kindly saying that they would’ve liked me to have played a young version of the Sirius Black character in Harry Potter, but now it’s been going on so long that I’m now the age of the actual character in the books.” He found it extraordinary that people still associate it with something he wasn’t in.

He proceeded to add, “Now I understand that it was this group of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Andrew Garfield and myself that they were just very keen to be these characters when they kind of came out,” referring to the fan demands of him playing Sirius Black, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Potter, and Andrew Garfield as Remus Lupin as the loved Marauders.

He shared that he has gotten to know them over the years but has never spoken to them about this fan casting and its immense popularity. Ben added, “I find it very flattering, but it is quite weird to be kind of lauded for something that you never did,” referring to the Harry Potter casting.

Ben Barnes Reacts To Rumors Of Playing Sirius Black In Harry Potter TV Series

The Shadow and Bone star added that he loves the Harry Potter books and at least half of his career has been based on literary adaptations. On being asked about being potentially cast as the character in the television series, he felt that it would be a disservice to the fans if he said he wouldn’t want to be involved in being approached by the makers or the production team.

Since he has already been a part of several book adaptation projects, he said, “I see no reason why it would be any different, but I haven’t spoken to anyone about it yet,” concluding the discussion about his involvement in it.

