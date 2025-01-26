Why? Apparently, Andrew Garfield just wasn’t… “handsome enough.” “I was so desperate,” Garfield spilled to Entertainment Tonight. “I auditioned for Prince Caspian and thought, ‘This could be it.’” Spoiler: it wasn’t. The role slipped through his fingers and landed in the lap of Ben Barnes.

Obsessed with understanding the “why,” Garfield couldn’t let it go. He pestered his agent until she finally cracked. Her reply? Brutal honesty. “It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.” Oof. Talk about a dagger to the ego.

But in true Garfield fashion, he handled it like a pro. “Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man,” he admitted. “In retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job.” No shade, just pure class.

Fast forward, Garfield crushed it in The Amazing Spider-Man—no Narnian crown needed. No Way Home? Dream crossover unlocked.

Garfield didn’t think twice when the opportunity came knocking. By December 2020, he and Tobey Maguire were secretly signed on to join Tom Holland’s third outing as Spidey. Scripts? Nowhere in sight. Just vibes.

“They had great ideas that elevated everything we were going for,” screenwriter Chris McKenna said about Garfield and Maguire. Their contributions shaped some of the film’s most powerful moments, including a climactic moral turning point for Holland’s Peter.

For Garfield, No Way Home wasn’t just about donning the suit again—it was about giving fans closure and crafting a story that resonated. And let’s face it, the man delivered.

Sure, the whole “not handsome enough” thing might’ve stung back in the day, but Garfield didn’t let it derail him. Instead, he turned rejection into rocket fuel. From Narnia near-miss to superhero icon, Garfield’s journey proves one thing: you don’t need to be Prince Caspian to conquer the world.

