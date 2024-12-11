While all three Spidermen, namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, enjoy massive popularity for their respective renditions of the superhero, there’s one of them that fans still want to see more of. Garfield, who returned to the much-loved role along with Maguire in Spiderman: No Way Home, had quita uniqueal experiencreturningck to his roots.

The 41-year-old spoke about how playing Spiderman in the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer filt like. He also mentioneaftereffectsffects of the cancellation of his The AmSpider-Maner Man franchise. For the unversed, the films were supposed to be followed by two more films and potespin-offs,n offs which eventually didn’t happen. Here’s what the Tick.Tick..Starm star disclosed his return and the impact of the cancellation decision.

How Did Andrew Garfield Feel Being Back On Spiderman: No Way Home?

During his Actors on Actors conversation with Ryan Reynolds, Garfield spoke about how returning to the role of Spiderman felt like. The two exchanged bante, laughingd their hearts ou,tand speakinge on serious topics. The former asked him if he missed playing the character and his experience returning to it. Garfield said it was “ just lovely.”

He added that it wasn’t like he missed it, but it felt undonm. “It was just very gratifying,” Garfield said and explained, “It’s like you’re invited to a part,y and then the party ends slightly prematurely than you wanted it to end.” The Academy Award nominee stated that the process was like coming to terms with being “disinvited to this party.”

“And that’s when the work happens, right?” he mused and added that it resulted in him dealing with hin relationships and thought processregardingo feelings like perception, validation, inclusion,and disclusion. “It’s all inside job stuff,” he pointed out, saying it has nothing to do with the outside. He added that dealing with the cancellation felt like soul work.

Garfield concluded by saying he felt like “this person, this character, means so f*cking much” to him. He played both Peter Parker Spider-Man Man in his film duology. Emma Stone starred alongside him in the films as Gwen Stacy. The two also dated offsc,reen but despite the bre,akup they remain very good friends and speak highly of one another every chance they get.

Ryan Reynolds Said Andrew Garfield Stole The Show On Spiderman: No Way Home

After the heart-to-heart, Reynolds joked that Garfield stole the show. “In all seriousness, you did sort of steal the movie,” he said. An amused Garfield responded, “Oh, shut up.” But Reynolds kept saying, “And if I were Tom [Holland], I’d be angry.” The Emmy-nominated actor laughed, “Cut that out!” Reynolds concluded the banter by remarking, “Tom Stoppard.”

