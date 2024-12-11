Spider-Man: No Way Home was a total fan dream come true. The return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with Tom Holland and all the three Spideys swinging together, was the ‘wow’ moment. Undoubtedly, the crossover was epic, not just because it brought nostalgia but also for the heart it got to the MCU. And now, Garfield has spilled the tea on how those multiverse Spidey vibes came to life. He, Maguire, Holland, and director Jon Watts went full improv mode to nail this iconic crossover. This collaboration felt like you could feel that magic in every scene.

Andrew Garfield Address Dynamics In No Way Home Crossover

In a recent chat with Ryan Reynolds for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Andrew Garfield gave us some juicy behind-the-scenes details about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Surprisingly, Jon Watts told Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland to roll with it. He just asked them to roll with it, improvise, and dive into their Spidey feels without sweating the script. And Garfield summed it up perfectly, calling it a “Spider-Man support group.”

Garfield further said, “It was a beautiful thing to feel like you were a support of a Spider-Brother genuinely, and I do mean that sincerely. It was genuinely lovely. Jon Watts is a great director. He was so loose, he was so relaxed. I was like, ‘So what are we going to do about what’s on the page? Because we need to work on it.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll work on it.’ And it’s like, ‘Ok, but when?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we’ll improvise a lot.’ And I’m like, ‘Great. Great! Really?’ It was beautiful. […]”

He continued explaining that No Way Home allowed them to explore what it would feel like for three different Spider-Man to come together. He also shared that they worked on creating a dynamic that felt fresh and unique, showcasing the differences and similarities between their versions of Spider-Man in a way no one had seen before.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Spidey Brotherhood

Surprisingly, the brotherly bond between the three Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home was made on the set. Yes, the three didn’t know each other before the movie and became close friends on set. And major thanks to COVID delays, this high secrecy around the project led them to work together in a super tight-knit way.

