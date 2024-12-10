This year saw Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds star in their box office-friendly movies. The popular couple surely had a good year at the movies, with Lively appearing in It Ends With Us and Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine. The former definitely had her hands full as she also launched and promoted her hair care line, Blake Brown.

Meanwhile, her film It Ends With Us enjoyed both ends of the spectrum: box office success and a lot of criticism. It also attracted lots of controversy, and we’ll delve into that later. For now, with the drama movie now being available to stream, here’s where you can watch the book adaptation.

It Ends With Us: Where To Stream Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Starrer

It Ends With Us was released in cinemas in August 2024. The film, which also co-starred Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, is all set for official streaming. The movie has been available to watch on Netflix US since December 9. The streaming giant announced it on November 25, and It Ends With Us is now streaming on the platform for those interested.

Prior to the streaming release, it was also available to purchase or rent through Prime Video. For the unversed, the movie is an adaptation of the best-selling book It Ends With Us written by author Colleen Hoover.

It Ends With Us: Embroiled In A Relentless Controversy Spiral

Pre-release disapproval

It Ends With Us was involved in a lot of controversy right from the moment it started filming. When pictures from the set first started circulating, fans were shocked by the direction. They criticized the costumes and clothing of the characters. Netizens pointed out that all three of the main characters, namely Lily, Atlas, and Ryl,e looked way older than they were in the book. Not pleased with the casting or styling of the film, they wantethe d production to be scrapped. Fans even signed a few petitions for the same purpose.

Promotional tour backlash and post-release opinions

Nonetheless, filming continued, and the movie was released this year. This wasn’t the end of the controversy train, though. The press tour resulted in a lot of backlash. The Internet called out Lively for her way of promoting the film. They slammed the Gossip Girl star for romanticizing It Ends With Us and reducing it to a rom-com despite it being a film made on a grave issue.

The drama movie features a sensitive topic like domestic violence, and the approach Lively took for the promotional tour was thus widely critiqued. A few of the fans even alleged that the actress was trying to come up with her own “Barbie” moment throughout the movie despite how serious the topic was.

Post release, the film received not so pleasant reviews from the fans who felt it did not do the novel or their favourite book characters any justice. Regardless, the film raked in collections and became a box-office success. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section.

It Ends With Us is now on Netflix in the US. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar. Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover.

